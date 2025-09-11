Pro- “Israel” Far-Right Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During Utah Speech

By Staff, Agencies

American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was killed after being shot in the neck while delivering a speech during his “American Return” tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday evening.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was speaking under a tent outside the Sorensen Center when he was struck.

Videos circulating online showed the moment he collapsed to the ground as the audience looked on in shock.

Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, stating he had fired from a nearby building. Authorities noted the shooter was not affiliated with the university, but gave no details on his identity or motives.

Kirk, 31, rose as a leading right-wing youth activist, using Turning Point USA and social media to push conservative, pro-"Israel", and far-right views on US campuses.

Turning Point USA organizes student trips to "Israel", presenting participants with curated perspectives on its history, politics, and society, aimed at strengthening US-"Israel" ties.

The organization also promotes an “'Israel' Support Package," which provides American students with educational materials, media strategies, and training sessions to counter boycott campaigns and present favorable narratives about "Israel" on campuses.

Additionally, TPUSA hosts conferences to bring pro-"Israel" activists to prominence, runs training programs for young influencers, and coaches them on how to effectively promote positive messaging about "Israel" while responding to criticism.

Following Kirk's death, Trump ordered US flags flown at half-staff nationwide to honor the right-wing activist.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, indicted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, attempted to frame the incident politically, alleging that the American activist was "murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom."

Netanyahu disclosed that he had planned to bring Kirk to deliver speeches in the “Israeli”-occupied territories, but acknowledged that those plans were cut short by his death.

The war criminal said Kirk was "a lion-hearted friend of 'Israel'," adding that "his boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact."

A wave of condemnation followed Kirk’s assassination, with notable voices from the Democratic Party and allied political circles leading the response.

Former US President Joe Biden stated that “there is no place in our country for this kind of violence.” His remarks were echoed by former Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

“I’m horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah,” Mamdani posted on X, stressing that “political violence has no place in our country.”