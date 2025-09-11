Iran’s Araghchi: IAEA Fully Satisfied with Cooperation Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] is completely satisfied with the terms of an agreement that was recently reached between the body and the Islamic Republic.

“From now on, Iran’s cooperation with the agency will follow this framework, and the agency is fully satisfied with the agreement,” the top diplomat said on Wednesday, speaking alongside his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti during a joint press conference in Tunis on Wednesday.

Araghchi travelled to Tunis after signing the deal with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo a day earlier to pave the way for resumption of cooperation between the two sides.

Tehran suspended the cooperation in protest at the UN nuclear watchdog’s most recent anti-Iranian resolution that was used by “Israel” and the United States to try to justify their illegal and unprovoked war on Iran in June.

Speaking alongside Grossi during a press conference that followed conclusion of the deal, Araghchi had noted how Iran’s cooperation towards realization of the deal conveyed the country’s good will, despite its having faced the aggression.

Adding to his remarks alongside the Tunisian official, the foreign minister, meanwhile, reminded that the illegal aggression had rendered it impossible for the body to continue its inspections as before.

“The agency acknowledged that the reality on the ground had changed and that a new framework for cooperation was needed. Therefore, we negotiated with the agency and were able to finalize this framework yesterday,” he said.

The official additionally questioned objections raised by some countries to the agreement, noting how the same states used to urge continued cooperation between the two sides.

The agency, Araghchi said, “is the only international authority for reviewing the nuclear status of countries.” “If it reaches an agreement with a country, it certainly takes into account its technical considerations,” he added.

“Therefore, objections from countries that have always claimed that Iran must cooperate with the agency are, from our perspective, strange.”

The official did not name any specific party, but the United States, the “Israeli” entity, and their key Western allies – the UK, France, and Germany – have been exerting considerable pressure on the agency aimed at forcing it to come up with anti-Iranian measures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official condemned the “Israeli” rampant deadly aggression throughout the West Asia region, including across the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and most recently Qatar.

“The threat posed by the Zionist entity is the greatest threat to peace and security in the region, and confronting it requires a collective decision within the region.”

The Iranian foreign minister said the regional nations had to confront “Israel” primarily by severing their political and economic ties with it.

Muslim countries, he added, also had to sanction “Israel” and start applying political and economic pressure on the countries assisting it.