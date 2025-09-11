“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese

By Staff, Agencies

One Lebanese citizen was martyred on Thursday morning in an “Israel”i occupation airstrike on southern Lebanon. Initial reports indicate that an “Israeli” drone deliberately targeted a motorcycle traveling on the road between Aytit and Ain Baal, setting the vehicle ablaze and killing its driver instantly.

The occupation continues to disregard the ceasefire declared in November 2024. Since then, “Israeli” violations have reportedly martyred 264 people and wounded more than 540 across Lebanon, with strikes expanding from the south to the east.

On Monday, the Emergency Health Operations Center of Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced that “Israeli” occupation airstrikes on the Bekaa and Hermel highlands, eastern and northeastern Lebanon, left five people martyred and five others wounded.

These latest violations follow a series of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, UN peacekeepers have also come under fire. On September 2, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] revealed that four grenades were dropped by Israeli drones near a group of personnel clearing roadblocks to access a UN position. The mission described it as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November.”