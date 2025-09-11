Global Press Freedom Sees Steepest Decline in 50 years

By Staff, Agencies

Press freedom worldwide has suffered its steepest decline in half a century, according to a new report that paints a grim picture of democratic health across the globe. The Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance [IDEA] found that democracy has weakened in 94 countries over the past five years, with only one-third showing improvement.

“Democracy faces a perfect storm of autocratic resurgence and acute uncertainty, due to massive social and economic changes,” said IDEA’s secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora. “To fight back, democracies need to protect key elements of democracy, like elections and the rule of law, but also profoundly reform government so that it delivers fairness, inclusion, and shared prosperity.”

The findings are drawn from the Global State of Democracy Report 2025, published every five years and regarded as the most comprehensive survey of its kind. Covering 174 countries, the study tracks democratic performance dating back to 1975.

The report found that press freedom had declined in 25% of the countries studied, marking the sharpest deterioration since IDEA began its dataset. The steepest declines were recorded in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, and Myanmar, all mired in conflict and political upheaval. South Korea also registered a significant drop after former president Yoon Suk Yeol used defamation suits and government pressure to muzzle critical media before his removal earlier this year.

The study highlighted that press freedom faces varying forms of pressure depending on context. In New Zealand, media diversity has collapsed, with four out of five journalists now employed by just five companies. In Palestine, "Israel" has killed more than 200 journalists since October 2023, not to mention blocking independent foreign press access to Gaza amid its ongoing genocide.

Not all developments were negative. Chile recorded the greatest improvement in press freedom, driven by proposed legislation to protect journalists and their families. Africa accounted for nearly a quarter of global democratic gains, with Botswana and South Africa leading the way. IDEA also praised Jordan’s 2024 parliamentary elections for what it described as enhanced fairness, while Poland reportedly registered notable improvements.

The report was especially critical of the United States, long touted as a promoter of democracy abroad. It noted that Washington has slashed diplomatic engagement and funding for democracy assistance this year. “In less than six months, US domestic political institutions have also lost much of their symbolic sheen, increasingly serving as a reference point for executive overreach and offering more encouragement to populist strongman leaders than to pro-democracy hopefuls,” the authors wrote.

IDEA had already placed the US on its list of “backsliding” democracies in 2021, citing deterioration dating back to 2019.

To strengthen democratic participation, IDEA suggests expanding voting rights for citizens living abroad. “Improving rights of voters living abroad can also reap democratic dividends in both home and host countries,” Casas-Zamora stressed.