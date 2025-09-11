Tsourkov exchange leads to release of Lebanese officer Amhaz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the release of "Israeli"-Russian spy Elizabeth Tsourkov in Iraq was part of a swap deal that secured the freedom of Lebanese civilian naval officer Imad Amhaz, who was abducted by "Israel" last year after a landing operation in Batroun, northern Lebanon.

According to the agency, the exchange resulted from special efforts and concluded a case that had remained unresolved for more than a year between Iraq, Lebanon, and "Israel".

This comes shortly after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani confirmed on Monday Tsurkov's release

US President Donald Trump also commented on the development through his Truth Social platform. He said he was pleased to report that Tsurkov, a Princeton student whose sister is an American citizen, had been released by Hezbollah."

Trump added that she was transferred to the US Embassy in Iraq after what he described as “many months of torture.”

He further declared that he would “always fight for justice” and concluded by demanding that Hamas release the captives now.

According to reports, the release came under specific conditions, including preparing for a complete withdrawal of US occupation forces from Iraq without confrontation, in an effort to shield the country from further conflict.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, an "Israeli"-Russian national, conducted "field research" in Iraq, Syria, and occupied Palestine for US and "Israeli" think tanks. Her activities were widely viewed as a cover for "Israeli" espionage.

In July 2023, "Israel" confirmed the detention of Tsurkov in Iraq, stating she was there for academic work with Princeton University. She entered using her Russian passport, and "Israel" coordinated with the US and Russia on the matter.