UN ‘Concerned’ After “Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Near Its Facility in Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations voiced alarm over continued “Israeli” airstrikes in Yemen, warning of escalating risks after one of the latest attacks struck dangerously close to a UN office.

“We note with grave concern the continued ‘Israeli’ airstrikes that took place today,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

“One of the attacks came very close to a UN facility, which is obviously of concern to us,” he added.

Dujarric called for an immediate halt to military activities between the “Israeli” entity and Yemen, urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law and avoid actions that could inflame an already tense situation.

The remarks followed a deadly wave of “Israeli” strikes on Wednesday, which martyred at least 35 people and wounded more than 130 others. Among the targets were a medical facility on 60th Street in Sanaa’s southwest, the Central Bank headquarters and a government compound in al-Hazm, the capital of Jawf province.

A senior Yemeni source told Al-Mayadeen that “Israeli” attacks also struck the headquarters of the 26 September media outlet and Al-Yemen newspaper, leaving several journalists martyred and injured.

The escalation came less than two weeks after an “Israeli” air raid on August 28 martyred Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and several cabinet ministers in Sana’a.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated that they will press on with operations until the Zionist regime halts its genocidal war in Gaza, which has martyred at least 64,656 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 2023.