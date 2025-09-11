Damascus, SDF Blame Each Other for Deadly Aleppo Clashes

By Staff, Agencies

Eastern Aleppo areas were heavily shelled by the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], who claimed to have repelled Syrian government infiltration attempts in Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo.

Syria’s Defense Ministry accused the SDF of launching heavy attacks from Jarragh airbase and Maskanah outskirts, targeting villages in eastern Aleppo. The ministry called the assault “irresponsible and unexpected.”

The ministry added that it mobilized forces in the area and began targeting the sources of fire after “two civilians were killed and others wounded,” according to its account.

Local sources also reported that shelling from SDF positions hit the village of al-Kiyariya, under the control of armed groups aligned with Syria’s Ministry of Defense, killing two people and injuring nine others.

For its part, the SDF said its fighters had repelled “infiltration attempts and artillery attacks” by “rogue groups affiliated with the Damascus government in the Deir Hafer area,” stressing that the attempts “completely failed.”

The SDF held the Syrian government “fully responsible for initiating these hostilities through repeated violations that threaten overall stability,” while assuring residents that “the situation is fully under control” and that its forces remain on constant alert to counter any new breaches.

Tensions between the Syrian government and the SDF escalated in August after Damascus withdrew from talks following an SDF-organized conference. On August 11, the SDF accused Syrian Transitional Authority-linked groups of ceasefire violations near Deir Hafer. A senior Syrian official later emphasized the right to peaceful assembly within a unified national framework.

A Syrian official told SANA that while all groups may express political views and form parties legally, actions must remain peaceful and not challenge state authority or impose unilateral visions.

They emphasized that Syria’s state structure must be decided by a constitution approved by referendum, with equal participation for all. Political issues should be resolved through dialogue and voting, not by threats or force.

The official criticized northeastern Syria’s coalition as fragile, foreign-backed, and dismissive of national unity and state sovereignty.

Damascus condemned the conference for hosting separatists, violating the March 10 agreement, and held the SDF fully responsible, calling it an attempt to internationalize Syrian issues and reinstate sanctions.