Iran President: Muslim World Must Unite Against “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the “absolute necessity” for a unified Muslim stance to counter the Israeli regime’s ongoing aggression against Islamic countries.

In a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday, Pezeshkian condemned the “Israeli” strikes on Qatar and the assassination attempt targeting senior leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

“The Zionist entity’s behavior indicates that this regime is not committed to any framework or rule, and attacks any country at will without any consideration,” he said, praising Egypt’s firm condemnation and expressing hope that Muslim nations act collectively to prevent further “Israeli” attacks.

The strike targeted senior Hamas officials meeting in Doha to discuss Gaza ceasefire proposals and resulted in six deaths, marking a major escalation since the onset of the Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023. Qatar has played a key role as a mediator between Hamas and the “Israeli” regime.

Pezeshkian invited Sisi to visit Tehran, aiming to enhance cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations.

The Egyptian president, in turn, highlighted the recent Iran-IAEA agreement as evidence of Tehran’s commitment to regional stability and reiterated opposition to any aggression against Muslim lands, emphasizing the urgent need for a collective stance against “Israeli” expansionism.