Hezbollah Denies Allegations of Presence or Activity in Syria
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Statement issued by Hezbollah’s Media Relations regarding the Syrian Ministry of Interior’s statement:
Hezbollah’s Media Relations categorically denies the accusations made by the Syrian Ministry of Interior regarding the alleged affiliation of individuals arrested in western rural Damascus with Hezbollah.
It reaffirms, once again, what has previously been declared: Hezbollah has no presence and conducts no activities on Syrian territory. The Party remains fully committed to Syria’s stability and the security of its people.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Thursday, September 11, 2025
18 Rabi‘ al-Awwal 1447 H
