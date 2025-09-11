Please Wait...

search
close

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Denies Allegations of Presence or Activity in Syria

Hezbollah Denies Allegations of Presence or Activity in Syria
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations 

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Statement issued by Hezbollah’s Media Relations regarding the Syrian Ministry of Interior’s statement:

Hezbollah’s Media Relations categorically denies the accusations made by the Syrian Ministry of Interior regarding the alleged affiliation of individuals arrested in western rural Damascus with Hezbollah.

It reaffirms, once again, what has previously been declared: Hezbollah has no presence and conducts no activities on Syrian territory. The Party remains fully committed to Syria’s stability and the security of its people.

Hezbollah Media Relations
Thursday, September 11, 2025
18 Rabi‘ al-Awwal 1447 H

Syria Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations allegations

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Denies Allegations of Presence or Activity in Syria

Hezbollah Denies Allegations of Presence or Activity in Syria

4 hours ago
“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese

“Israeli” Continuous Aggression on South Lebanon Martyrs New Lebanese

7 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Deters “Israel”, Confronts US Plots and Defends Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Deters “Israel”, Confronts US Plots and Defends Lebanon’s Sovereignty

23 hours ago
Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS]

Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS]

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 11-09-2025 Hour: 06:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot