Nepal’s Young Protesters Back Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Interim Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Nepal’s “Gen Z” protesters have rallied behind the country’s first female chief justice, Sushila Karki, calling for her to serve as interim head of state and urging the dissolution of parliament, two days after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

Karki, 73, who served as Nepal’s first female chief justice in 2016 and is now retired, has emerged as the leading candidate for interim leadership, according to protest representatives.

Ojaswi Raj Thapa, speaking on behalf of demonstrators, said, “We will dissolve the parliament. We are not trying to dissolve the constitution. We may need some changes to the constitution but we don't want to dissolve the constitution”.

The protests, led predominantly by teenagers and young adults, have triggered Nepal’s most severe political upheaval in years. The unrest initially left 19 protesters dead, a toll that has since risen to 34, with over 1,300 injured, according to the health ministry.

Soldiers continued to patrol the streets of Kathmandu on Thursday, while shops, schools and colleges remained largely closed, though some essential services have resumed.

Karki has agreed to assume the interim role, but authorities are working to identify a constitutional pathway for her appointment, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Local media reported ongoing discussions between Karki, President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.

President Paudel emphasized his commitment to resolving the crisis within the constitutional framework and safeguarding democracy.

“I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country,” he said.