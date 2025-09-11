Please Wait...

UN ‘Concerned’ over ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Yemen

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations voiced concern after "Israeli" airstrikes struck near one of its facilities in Yemen on Wednesday.

“One of the attacks came very close to a UN facility, which is obviously of concern to us,” UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, urging all parties to halt military operations and respect international humanitarian law.

At least 35 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in the raids, which hit a medical facility in Sana’a, the Central Bank, and a government compound in al-Hazm, Jawf Province.

"Israeli" strikes also targeted media offices, killing and injuring journalists, Yemeni sources said.

The assault follows an August 28 strike that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and several ministers.

