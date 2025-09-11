Please Wait...

No Suspect Detained in Killing of Charlie Kirk: Utah Safety Department

By Staff, Agencies

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that the shooter responsible for the killing of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday is still at large.

The fatal shooting occurred during a public event attended by hundreds, sparking immediate security concerns and political reactions across the United States.

In the hours following the shooting, authorities detained two individuals for questioning. However, neither has been linked to the murder.

Authorities have not yet identified a primary suspect, and the shooter remains at large.

"The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard.

Any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation," the Utah DPS statement added.

whatshot