US House Votes to Repeal President’s Middle East War Powers

By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives voted 261-167 on Tuesday to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), aiming to restore Congressional oversight of military action in the Middle East.

Passed as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, the bipartisan measure was co-sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY). Supporters argue the outdated authorizations have allowed presidents to deploy military force without proper Congressional approval.

Roy stated, “We don’t need Congress effectively declaring war and leaving it in place for 34 years,” while Meeks said he is “prepared to fight” in the Senate to ensure the repeal becomes law.

The proposal had an uncertain path to passage. Initially excluded from the package of amendments allowed for floor debate, the measure was added only after an unusual procedural win in the House Rules Committee.

Republicans Ralph Norman (SC), Morgan Griffith (VA), and Chip Roy broke with their party to help Democrats force a debate on the amendment.