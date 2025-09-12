Bolsonaro Sentenced to 27 Years for Coup Plot as US Slams Brazil’s Supreme Court

By Staff, Agencies

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison after being convicted of orchestrating a coup attempt to stay in power following his 2022 election defeat.

The ruling, issued by Brazil’s Supreme Court, marks the first time a former president has been convicted of undermining democracy in the country.

A panel of five justices found Bolsonaro guilty of participating in an armed criminal organization, attempting to abolish democracy by force, organizing a coup, and damaging state property. Four justices voted for conviction, while one dissented, questioning whether the court had proper jurisdiction.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers denounced the sentence as “absurdly excessive” and vowed to appeal.

The case adds to Bolsonaro’s growing legal challenges. In 2023, Brazil’s electoral court barred him from seeking office until 2030 after ruling he spread false claims about the electronic voting system.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who often praised Brazil’s 1964–1985 military dictatorship, left office in January 2023 after losing to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Seven of Bolsonaro’s allies, including senior military officers, were also convicted, with analysts viewing the verdict as a landmark rejection of attempts to involve the armed forces in challenging civilian rule.

However, Justice Luiz Fux’s dissent may give Bolsonaro grounds for appeal, potentially delaying the case as the 2026 presidential election nears.

The verdict drew swift international reactions. US President Donald Trump, a longtime ally of Bolsonaro, called the ruling “a terrible thing” and “very bad for Brazil”. His son Eduardo Bolsonaro suggested Washington could impose sanctions on Brazil and its judiciary.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the trial as a “witch hunt” and warned of consequences, sparking a sharp rebuke from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, which accused Washington of threatening national sovereignty and ignoring compelling evidence.

Despite Bolsonaro’s legal troubles, he has pledged to run in 2026. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has escalated tensions by sanctioning Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over Bolsonaro’s trial, barring him and relatives from US visas and freezing any American assets.

Trump has also imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, linking the move to “attacks on free elections” in Brazil, despite Washington’s $28.6 billion trade surplus with the country.

President Lula condemned the tariffs as “authoritarian” but has avoided retaliation, saying Brazil’s democracy will not be intimidated by outside pressure. Analysts warn the US measures represent an extraordinary intrusion into Brazil’s judicial process, further straining ties between the two countries.