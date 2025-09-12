Araghchi Blasts Europe for Silence on US and “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized three European nations for what he described as their “irresponsible” approach toward recent acts of aggression against Iran by the US and “Israel”, as well as their threat to revive canceled UN Security Council resolutions. He warned that such moves would only heighten existing regional tensions.

Speaking Thursday night in a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to safeguarding its rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He urged the UN and member states to take a clear position against the illegal attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Highlighting Tehran’s constructive engagement with international bodies, Araghchi said Iran has fulfilled its safeguards obligations despite the recent aggressions targeting its nuclear program.

He stressed that European countries and UN Security Council members must recognize and support this diplomatic progress.

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestine, the top Iranian diplomat condemned the genocide committed by “Israel,” calling it a global emergency that demands immediate international action. He also denounced the “Israeli” regime’s recent strikes on Qatar, describing them as terrorist acts.

On Tuesday, “Israeli” warplanes bombed the headquarters of Hamas in Doha, which local media framed as an “assassination operation”.

Reports indicated that the attack targeted Hamas leaders meeting to review the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

Guterres, in response, welcomed recent developments in Iran’s dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and reaffirmed UN support for diplomatic solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Earlier in Cairo, Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi agreed on practical modalities for resuming inspection activities inside Iran after months of suspension.

Tehran had halted access for inspectors following 12 days of US and “Israeli” attacks on its nuclear facilities in June and July. The Iranian parliament later passed legislation banning the return of inspectors without guarantees for site protection.

Araghchi said on national television Thursday that the IAEA had acknowledged the attacks as unacceptable and agreed that future cooperation must adhere to a new framework consistent with parliamentary law and the directives of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The renewed IAEA cooperation comes amid heightened tensions over sabotage operations against Iran’s nuclear sites, which Tehran has blamed on “Israel”.

These incidents have further strained already fragile relations between Iran and Western powers over the future of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Araghchi concluded by stressing that all diplomatic initiatives are pursued in close coordination with Iranian authorities and within defined mandates, adding that Tehran will not compromise on national security or yield to external pressure.