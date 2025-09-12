’Israeli’ PM Says No to Palestine, Yes to Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to push ahead with the controversial E1 plan settlement expansion plan that would split the occupied West Bank into two parts, and cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a future sovereign state.

Addressing a press conference in the illegal "Ma’ale Adumim" settlement east of al-Quds on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had taken the measure with the heads of several settlement councils near the city to expand them under the scheme.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security,” Netanyahu asserted.

He added, “'Israel’s' eastern front is not the 'Ma’ale Adumim' settlement, but the Jordan Valley [in the West Bank].”

On August 20, “Israel” approved the E1 settlement plan to build thousands of units near "Ma'ale Adumim", a move that would cut the West Bank in two and isolate East al-Quds.

Palestinians warn it’s part of Netanyahu’s “Greater 'Israel'” agenda, threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state and forcing long detours between cities.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee backed the move, claiming it doesn’t breach international law and confirming Washington wouldn’t oppose it. He specifically defended the E1 expansion, deepening fears of permanent fragmentation in the occupied territories.