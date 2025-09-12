Sayyed Al-Houthi Blasts Arab Silence on ’Israeli’ Strike in Qatar

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has criticized Arab states for their weak response to "Israel's" attack on Qatar, stating that their inaction—including their failure to sever diplomatic ties—violated the dignity of the entire region.

Speaking in a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed al-Houthi expressed regret over the position of Arab countries that have limited themselves to issuing a statement in response to the "Israeli" occupation's aggression against Qatar.

Sayyed al-Houthi noted that targeting Qatar was an aggression against a country “with sovereignty, regional status, and active participation with various countries, including in negotiations related to Gaza.”

“This action is also considered an aggression against all countries in the Persian Gulf,” he added.

According to the Yemeni leader, "Israel's" aggression against Qatar constituted two crimes: first, the targeting of the Palestinian negotiating team, and second, an attack on Qatari sovereignty.

He stated the aim of these acts was to “expand the equation of aggression” against regional countries.

He underscored that "Israel" carried out the crime with absolute certainty of US backing, which it fundamentally depends on.

"Israel" is trying to complete the process of establishing “full domination over all of Palestine and then expand beyond its borders,” he said, referring to the entity’s plot to take over Gaza City.

He added that "Tel Aviv" is carrying out destructive activities in neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria, and is pursuing conspiracies against Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, the US views the destruction of regional nations and the facilitation of the "Greater 'Israel'" project as both “a sacred and a highly significant mission”, Sayyed al-Houthi said.

"A serious danger from a specific party with a known history and clear objectives is endangering the Islamic Ummah," he said.

He cautioned that ignoring this danger is a sign of “misguidance and a weak stance,” urging the Islamic Nation to carefully and thoughtfully examine “the hidden motives behind America's position on regional issues, particularly regarding Palestine.”

The leader identified the absence of practical measures by Arab and Islamic governments as the source of "Israel's" bullying behavior, stating that this vacuum has allowed the occupiers to grow increasingly arrogant.

"Our nation has raised the flag of jihad in support of the Palestinian people while many parties have become weak and retreated in the face of this oppression," he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed al-Houthi declared that labeling the US a "supporter of peace" is a major crime and sin, arguing that “this title in no way corresponds to the realities on the ground and Washington's role in supporting the 'Israeli' aggression.”