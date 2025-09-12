Yemen Strikes ’Israeli’ Bases with Hypersonic Missile, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s armed forces [YAF] say they have launched successful missile and drone attacks targeting "Israeli" occupied areas in support of the Palestinian cause.

In a statement reported by al-Masirah TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the missile unit fired a supersonic missile, "Palestine 2," hitting a military target in the occupied "Negev" region on Thursday.

The operation was described as successful, reportedly forcing many settlers to seek shelter.

Saree added that drone units conducted two additional strikes: one on "Ramon" Airport near "Eilat" [Umm al-Rashrash] using two drones, and another strike on a military target in the "Negev" with a single drone.

The statement described the attacks as retaliation for "Israeli" actions in Gaza and for "Israeli" aggression against its territory.

Saree emphasized Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its capacity to respond to "Israeli" hostilities.

Earlier, a senior Ansarullah official warned that Yemen's retaliatory operations will no longer leave any place safe for the "Israeli" entity and extremist settlers inside the "Israeli"-occupied territories.

Abdullah al-Ahnumi, the media relations director of Yemen's Ansarullah, on Thursday stated that the “horrific crime committed by the Zionist entity by targeting citizens in Tahrir Square in the capital Sana’a will not go unanswered.”

He further emphasized that Yemen’s retaliatory strikes will target military bases, airports, settlers' gatherings, and other sensitive sites.

He vowed a swift and appropriate response to the "Israeli" crimes against the Yemeni nation. "Our response will be to target Zionist gatherings, wherever they are present, whether in settlements, airport lounges, or any other place."

"The enemy must know that the blood of our people is precious and that the shedding of this will trigger stronger reciprocal responses and retaliations," al-Ahnumi emphasized.

The statement follows deadly “Israeli” airstrikes on Sana’a and al-Jawf, which claimed around 36 civilians lives and wounded over 130. Yemen’s Health Ministry said the raids hit homes, a medical facility, and a government site.

Civil defense teams were working to extinguish fires caused by the bombardment and pull survivors from the rubble, it added.

An unnamed senior Yemeni source revealed that "Israeli" strikes also targeted the headquarters of the 26 September and al-Yemen newspapers, leaving several journalists dead and injured.

The United Nations has also raised alarm over continued "Israeli" airstrikes in Yemen, expressing concern after the latest attacks struck near one of its offices in the Arab country.

The attacks came days after an "Israeli" aerial assault martyred Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and several other ministers in Sana’a on August 28.

Amid the ongoing Gaza war since October 2023, YAF imposed a maritime blockade to block arms to "Israel" and urge global action on the humanitarian crisis.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the "Israeli"-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.