Ukraine Strikes Bus in Russian Border Region, Injures Civilians and Security Forces
By Staff, Agencies
Ukrainian military operations struck a passenger bus in Russia’s Bryansk Region on Friday, injuring five civilians and two security personnel, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz reported.
The bus, carrying employees of a local enterprise, was traveling along a road connecting a municipal center to the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Bogomaz said the driver, who was also wounded, managed to guide the damaged vehicle to a nearby security checkpoint, where a final strike occurred as passengers were disembarking.
Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately targeting civilians in border areas, including workers repairing conflict damage and emergency ambulances. While Bogomaz did not specify the weapons used, such attacks are often carried out with low-cost, remotely operated first-person-view drones.
In the Belgorod border region, a separate Ukrainian strike reportedly killed a civilian woman, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
Ukrainian forces are also deploying long-range kamikaze drones to target deeper inside Russian territory. Russian air defenses intercepted 221 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
Most were shot down over Bryansk Region, though some reached Moscow and Leningrad regions, where nine and 28 interceptions were recorded, respectively.
