Ex-EU Diplomats Call for Halt to Ties with ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

More than 300 former European diplomats and officials have called on Europe to take stronger action in response to the ongoing war on Gaza, including a full suspension of the EU’s cooperation agreement with "Israel".

A letter signed by 314 former EU and state diplomats urged Europe to cut ties with "Israel" and recognize Palestinian statehood, joining 147 nations. France, Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia may voice support at the UN later this month.

The initiative came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued her strongest condemnation yet of the "Israeli" entity. She called for sanctions on extremist ministers and a suspension of the trade section of the EU-"Israel" association agreement.

“Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war,” von der Leyen said, criticizing the 23-month war on Gaza that has caused a humanitarian disaster.

She also announced the freezing of financial support to "Israeli", including €6 million in annual regional funds and a €14 million grant for public institutions.

Michael Doyle, a former EU ambassador and co-organizer of the letter, welcomed the announcement but stressed the need for implementation: “It was good to hear the announcements yesterday, but of course now we want to see those words put into action.”

The letter, sent to von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urged Europe to suspend the EU-"Israel" agreement entirely and take a leadership role in international forums.

“We cannot stand idly by, watching Gaza reduced to rubble and its inhabitants to destitution and starvation,” said former EU ambassador Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, another co-organizer.

“The issue is whether the EU and like-minded nations are going to stand up for basic humanity and for the values that underpin the postwar international order.”

The letter was signed by nearly 140 former EU officials and 175 diplomats from member states, including Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

The backing of German and Italian diplomats is significant, given that both countries have helped block proposals to cut EU research funds to "Israeli" organizations.

Suspending EU funding or imposing sanctions on "Israel" requires broad consensus—unanimity for agreements and full support for individual sanctions. The EU remains divided, with Hungary and the Czech Republic backing Netanyahu, while Belgium, Ireland, and Spain advocate tougher measures.

This is the fourth letter the group has issued since July, marking rare and outspoken criticism of EU policy from senior former officials.

Norway, though not an EU member, signaled it would adopt EU policy and support suspending trade ties with "Israel" if the bloc moves forward. Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Oslo would “likely follow suit,” stressing the importance of coordinated action.

Separately, the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution titled Gaza at Breaking Point, backing a suspension of EU-"Israel" trade ties and sanctions on extremist “Israeli” ministers.

The resolution passed with 305 votes for, 151 against, and 122 abstentions, despite opposition from many center-right and far-right politicians. Belgian MEP Hilde Vautmans said the vote sends a clear message: “No more excuses, time to act now.”