Lebanon PM Strongly Condemns Adraee’s South Lebanon Encroachment

Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned, in the strongest terms, the provocative "patrol" conducted by the spokesperson for the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] within the occupied Lebanese territories near the southern town of Khiam.

On Thursday, Salam considered that "this aggressive behavior, once again, confirms "Israel's" determination to undermine stability in the south, at a time when Lebanon has been committed to implementing international resolutions and extending state authority over all its territory through its armed forces."

Salam also reiterated his call for the international community to "exert maximum pressure on 'Israel' to fully withdraw from the Lebanese territories it still occupies and to cease its land, maritime, and aerial violations.

The Lebanese PM noted in a post on the X platform that this demand aligns with the commitments Lebanon made in last November's ceasefire agreement.

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the IOF, Avichay Adraee, stated in a post on the X platform that he had "conducted a field patrol in southern Lebanon, specifically in the area opposite the village of Khiam.

The IOF continues strikes in Lebanon, violating the November 2024 ceasefire, as Beirut urges talks on disarmament under a US proposal.

On September 11, an "Israeli" drone strike in South Lebanon reportedly martyred one person, targeting a motorcycle between Aytit and Ain Baal.

"Israeli" strikes across southern Lebanon injured five, including two Lebanese Army soldiers in Kfardounin, and targeted multiple areas including Nabi Sheet, Yahfoufa, Shebaa, and Aitaroun. A drone grenade also damaged a bulldozer, as violations continue along the border.

On September 8, "Israeli" airstrikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa and Hermel regions martyred five and injured five, according to the Health Ministry.

These latest violations follow a series of "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon.

