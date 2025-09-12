The Enduring Resilience and Leadership of Hezbollah: Insights from “Israeli” Intelligence

By Al-Ahed News, Hebrew Media

In a recent publication by the “Israeli” daily “‘Israel’ Hayom”, a series of observations were made by an intelligence officer involved in the authorship of a book on martyred Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The officer spoke at length about the enduring strength and resilience of Hezbollah, as well as the deep respect and fear it commands, even from its staunchest adversaries.

A Leadership That Commands Respect

The “Israeli” officer’s words reveal a complex mix of admiration and apprehension when it comes to Sayyed Nasrallah’s leadership.

“I’ve always been amazed by [Sayyed] Nasrallah,” he admits, reflecting on his longstanding curiosity about the man who commands millions of supporters. “I was curious to understand how millions submit to the authority of this man and are drawn to him. From the beginning, I was fascinated by his strength and the mystery that surrounds him”.

These remarks underscore the officer's recognition of Sayyed Nasrallah’s unparalleled charisma and ability to unite and lead. Despite the hostility of “Israel” towards Hezbollah, the officer confesses to an admiration for the depth of Sayyed Nasrallah’s influence—a fact that continues to unsettle “Israeli” intelligence.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Resilience: An Example of Steadfast Leadership

A particularly poignant moment in the officer’s commentary came when discussing Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech following the martyrdom of his son. The officer described how, during the emotional address, Sayyed Nasrallah began to sweat under the intense stage lighting. Yet, he refrained from wiping the sweat from his face, fearing that “Israelis” would mistakenly believe he was wiping away a tear.

This small but significant act revealed much about Sayyed Nasrallah’s character, according to the officer. “We learn from such an event about [Sayyed] Nasrallah’s resilience,” he notes, “especially the importance he places on demonstrating steadfastness”.

The officer implies that Sayyed Nasrallah’s ability to maintain a composed and unyielding public image, even in times of personal loss, is a key part of his leadership strategy.

The Impact of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Martyrdom

The “Israeli” officer also spoke about the potential ramifications of Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom on the region.

“His death [martyrdom] would shift the tectonic plates of the entire region,” the officer asserted, acknowledging the immense political and military vacuum that would likely follow.

While Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom would mark the end of an era for Hezbollah, the officer recognizes that the organization’s influence would continue to resonate across the Middle East for years to come.

His leadership has left an indelible mark on Hezbollah, which remains a dominant force regardless of the challenges it faces.

Sheikh Qassem: A Steady Hand in Sayyed Nasrallah's Absence

In discussing the future of Hezbollah, the officer acknowledged the role of Sheikh Naim Qassem, the current Secretary General, in maintaining the organization’s unity and operational effectiveness.

“[Sheikh] Naim Qassem, the current Secretary General, is not [Sayyed] Nasrallah, but he has made tough decisions,” the officer noted. “He maintains the cohesion of the organization and people listen to him”.

While Sheikh Qassem “may not have the same magnetic presence” as Sayyed Nasrallah, the officer highlights his ability to keep Hezbollah united and focused, ensuring that the organization continues to operate as a cohesive and formidable force in the region.

Despite these acknowledgments of Hezbollah’s strength, the “Israeli” officer also indirectly reinforces the critical point that “Israel” remains a persistent violator of Lebanese sovereignty.

While Hezbollah remains resolute and steadfast, “Israel” continues to engage in actions that undermine Lebanon's territorial integrity, from incursions into Lebanese airspace to direct military operations against Lebanese soil.

This ongoing disregard for Lebanese sovereignty is starkly contrasted with Hezbollah’s commitment to defending the country’s borders and upholding the principles of resistance.

Unlike Hezbollah, which remains committed to the ceasefire agreements and maintains its stronghold of support among the Lebanese people, the “Israeli” entity continues to break the terms of international agreements and provoke instability in the region.

The fact that Hezbollah, under both Sayyed Nasrallah and Sheikh Qassem, continues to thrive—despite all the challenges it faces from its enemies—serves as a clear message to

“Israel”.

Hezbollah is not just a military force; it is a political and ideological entity that represents the will of the Lebanese people and remains strong, united and resolute in its commitment to Resistance.

“Israel” may fear Hezbollah, but it is clear that Hezbollah’s strength is not just surviving—it is growing.