Nepal’s Anti-Corruption Protests Spotlight Deepening Ties with “Israel”

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Nepal’s youth-led anti-corruption movement has drawn sharp attention to the country’s longstanding ties with the “Israeli” entity, highlighting the presence of “Israeli” settlers and military-linked visitors amid growing political unrest.

Each year, an estimated 7,000–10,000 “Israelis” travel to Nepal, where the entity maintains an active embassy. In 2013, the government even renamed a national park trail the “‘Israel’ Trail” to reflect the nation’s popularity among “Israeli” tourists.

As protests escalate in Kathmandu over economic stagnation and entrenched cronyism, around 200 “Israelis” are currently sheltering in the city’s Chabad House. In response, the entity quietly issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to stay indoors or leave Nepal should the unrest spread.

Observers note that many “Israelis” visiting Nepal are former military personnel, including those with disabilities sustained during the war on Gaza.

Organizations such as the Erez Foundation—founded by former “Israeli” Lieutenant Colonel Shimon Pariente—facilitate rehabilitation initiatives like trekking Nepal’s Annapurna Mountain.

“This year, we’re especially seeing lots of post-traumatic stress at a level we haven’t seen in years,” Pariente told “Israeli” media, underscoring the growing number of war-injured veterans turning to Nepal for treatment and recovery.

