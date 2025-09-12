Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

Iran’s President to Attend Islamic-Arab Summit in Doha After ’Israeli’ Strike

Iran's President to Attend Islamic-Arab Summit in Doha After 'Israeli' Strike
3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will join the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Doha on Sunday and Monday, a meeting convened by Qatar to rally support for Gaza and respond to "Israel’s" recent strike on the Qatari capital.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Iran’s participation, stressing that both he and the president will deliver speeches.

“It is time for action, and words alone are no longer enough,” he told IRIB, urging the summit to move beyond condemnations.

The gathering follows "Israeli" missile strikes on Doha last Tuesday that targeted senior Hamas leaders, killing relatives and aides but failing to assassinate the group’s top officials.

Qatar condemned the attack and warned of a collective regional response.

Araghchi said Gaza’s people need “food, water, medicine, and above all, their rights,” not fiery rhetoric.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN the summit will determine the region’s next steps.

