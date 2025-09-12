UN Human Rights Staff Revolt Against Chief Over Gaza Silence

By Staff, Agencies

An internal revolt has erupted within the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) against High Commissioner Volker Turk over his refusal to label "Israel’s" actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

In a letter signed by 517 staff members, employees demanded that Turk explicitly recognize the situation as genocide, citing the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Palestinians’ rights under the Genocide Convention are “plausible.”

They also urged the OHCHR to call for halting arms sales and support to "Israel," and to ensure the office is not complicit in violations.

Staff accused Turk of diluting legal responsibility and damaging confidence in OHCHR leadership by avoiding clear terminology.

They warned that silence risks repeating failures seen during past atrocities, including Rwanda.

In his August 28 reply, Turk acknowledged staff concerns and condemned the atrocities but avoided the term “genocide.”

He praised the office’s monitoring and advocacy work, urged unity, and highlighted concerns over arms transfers — but stopped short of meeting the central demand.