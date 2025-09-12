Leaked Emails Reveal CBS Owner’s Alleged Ties With ’Israeli’ Efforts to Undermine BDS

By Staff, Agencies

Leaked emails from 2015 suggest collusion between David Ellison, the new Zionist owner of CBS News, and former "Israeli" military chief Benjamin Gantz in efforts to counter the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The exchanges, involving CBS executive Adam Berkowitz, show discussions about "Israeli" spy firm Black Cube and its “sensitive” capabilities for disrupting BDS activities.

In one email, Berkowitz asked Gantz if he had visited Black Cube, adding he was considering helping the company. Another email mentioned Ellison was “very interested in helping out with the BDS movement.”

Further correspondence revealed a proposal dubbed the “12 tribe idea,” in which 12 Jewish donors would each contribute $1 million over five years to fund cyber tools against BDS.

Olivia Katbi, North America coordinator for the BDS movement, condemned the revelations: “What is shocking here is that a prominent head of a major media corporation in the US was caught blatantly offering assistance to a foreign government to spy on Americans and undermine their civil rights.”

Despite these efforts, Katbi said the BDS campaign has only grown stronger worldwide, especially after "Israel’s" ongoing war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

A recent survey, she noted, shows most Americans believe "Israel" is committing genocide and support an arms embargo.