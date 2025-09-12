Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Kremlin: Russia-Ukraine Talks Paused but Still Possible

folder_openRussia access_time 32 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain possible but are currently suspended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

He noted that while channels for communication exist, “contacts are paused.”

Peskov cautioned against expecting quick results, stressing that Moscow remains committed to dialogue.

He also echoed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim that the EU and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are stalling talks.

Russian officials accuse Zelensky of refusing compromises to stay in power, while NATO members allegedly back him to avoid admitting failure in their approach to the conflict.

Russia kremlin ukraine peace talks

