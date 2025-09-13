US Rejects NY Declaration Backing ’Two-State Solution’

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed the New York Declaration on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.”

The initiative, introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, called on the international community to support renewed efforts toward a Palestinian state alongside "Israel." A total of 142 countries voted in favor, with only 10 opposing and 12 abstaining.

The United States was among the few countries rejecting the declaration. The US mission to the United Nations dismissed the vote as "another misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt" that undermines what it described as genuine diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Washington further argued that the resolution was a "gift" to Hamas, portraying the measure as cynical and driven more by domestic politics than foreign policy.

The US rejection aligns with the Trump administration’s broader policy toward Palestinian statehood. Washington has repeatedly framed international recognition of Palestine as equivalent to "rewarding Hamas."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been particularly outspoken, dismissing European recognition of Palestine as "irrelevant” and insisting that no Palestinian state can exist without "Israel’s" approval. He argued that such moves embolden Hamas and weaken ceasefire negotiations.

Earlier in August, Washington denied visas to members of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization, accusing them of "supporting terrorism" and seeking unilateral recognition through bodies such as the International Criminal Court.

As a result, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and around 80 delegates were barred from attending the UN General Assembly.

Despite US opposition, international momentum toward Palestinian recognition has grown. To date, 147 countries officially recognize Palestine, with new endorsements in 2024 and 2025 from Ireland, Spain, Norway, and Armenia.

However, Washington continues to veto Palestine’s full membership at the United Nations, reaffirming its alignment with "Israel" and its rejection of unilateral steps toward Palestinian sovereignty.