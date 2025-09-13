Yemeni Forces Continue Targeting “Israeli” Sites with Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear fighters, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the framework of responding to the “Israeli” aggression against our country; the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation using a fission multi-warhead hypersonic ballistic missile "Palestine 2" Targeting several sensitive targets in the occupied Yaffa area.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

The great Yemeni people, the people of Arabism and Islam, the people of faith and wisdom, the people of jihad and steadfastness, the people of trust in Allah and reliance on Allah, will not be deterred by the brutal “Israeli” aggression from continuing their principled stance toward their oppressed and starving Palestinian people.

This criminal aggression will only push them to greater steadfastness, perseverance, and defiance for the sake of Allah and the oppressed.

Our armed forces will continue to carry out more operations in defense of the country, to confront the aggression, and to support our steadfast brothers in Gaza until the aggression against them stops and the siege is lifted.