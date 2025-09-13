Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

Rubio To Boost US-"Israel" Ties After Qatar Strike

Rubio To Boost US-“Israel” Ties After Qatar Strike
14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to "Israel" this weekend to reaffirm Washington's support, even as global anger mounts over "Israel's" devastation of Gaza and its unprecedented strike in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders engaged in ceasefire deliberations.

The Doha strike, hitting a US base host and diplomatic hub, claimed five Hamas officials and a Qatari officer. "Israel" claimed it warned Washington; Qatar denied any prior notice.

US President Donald Trump called the strike unfortunate, saying the US learned too late to intervene. The White House claimed an envoy tried to warn Doha, but the delay has shaken Gulf allies’ trust in the US.

The controversy is amplified by Qatar’s recent deepening of ties with Washington.

Only months ago, Doha pledged more than a trillion dollars in economic commitments with the US, alongside its continued role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Analysts in the Gulf are calling the episode a betrayal, warning that "Israel's" ability to strike inside a key US partner's territory without consequence undermines confidence in American security guarantees.

Despite this diplomatic storm, Rubio is pressing ahead. After meeting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House, where Trump reportedly assured that such an incident "will not happen again on their soil," Rubio will travel to "Israel."

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said his mission is to push back against "anti-'Israel' actions, including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state."

He added that Rubio will also meet with families of captives and stress Washington's objective of ensuring Hamas "never rules over Gaza again."

France, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction. Paris is currently leading preparations for a September 22 UN summit at which several Western states are expected to recognize a Palestinian state based on the West Bank.

On a related note, Britain, France, and Germany jointly demanded on Friday an "immediate" halt to "Israel's" latest aggression to seize Gaza City, warning of catastrophic displacement in a territory already flattened by bombardment.

Rubio may also take part in the inauguration of a tunnel in occupied Al-Quds’ Old City that leads to the Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque, a move Palestinians and rights groups see as an attempt to cement "Israel's" illegal sovereignty claims over one of the most sensitive and sacred sites in the world.

