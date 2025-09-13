Pentagon: US Not Seeking Confrontation with China

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon announced that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has held his first phone call with China’s minister of national defense, Admiral Dong Jun, telling him that Washington does not seek conflict.

The conversation comes amid strained ties as Washington has described Beijing as its main geopolitical rival. In May, Hegseth claimed that “the threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” and urged countries in the Asia-Pacific to boost military spending.

In Tuesday’s call, Hegseth stressed the US is not pursuing confrontation, regime change, or “strangulation” of China. At the same time, he emphasized that Washington has “vital interests in the Asia-Pacific, the priority theater, and will resolutely protect those interests,” according to a readout of the conversation. The Pentagon described the exchange as “candid.”

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that the call was held at Hegseth’s request and that Dong urged continued communication and an open attitude to foster stable and positive military ties based on “equal respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect.”

Xinhua also cited Dong as saying China seeks peace and stability in the South China Sea and opposes “infringement and provocation” by non-regional countries.

Last month, Washington and Beijing extended a 90-day tariff truce, keeping planned increases on hold until November 10.

At the same time, several media outlets reported earlier this week that the US has allegedly been urging the EU to impose steep tariffs on imports from China and India, potentially up to 100%, over the Ukraine conflict and their ties with Russia. Washington is reportedly prepared to mirror the measures if adopted.

China and India have pushed back on tariff pressure. Chinese officials said they will ensure the country’s energy supply “in line with national interests” and warned that “tariff wars have no winners,” while India called the new US tariffs “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also cautioned the West against using a “colonial tone” toward Beijing and New Delhi, suggesting that such actions are aimed at slowing their economic rise.