Maghreb Flotilla Set to Sail for Gaza Despite Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The Maghreb Fleet to Support Gaza declared its readiness to set sail toward the besieged Strip, pressing ahead with efforts to challenge "Israel's" blockade.

On Friday, vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla reached the port of Bizerte in northern Tunisia after docking earlier in Sidi Bou Said.

Organizers confirmed that the convoy, made up of around 36 ships carrying nearly 700 activists from more than 40 countries, will depart for Gaza once weather conditions allow.

Participants include human rights defenders and legal observers documenting violations of international law.

The flotilla has faced setbacks, with two ships reportedly hit by drone attacks in Tunisian waters—claims denied by Tunisian authorities, who launched an investigation. Organizers dismissed the incidents as distractions and pledged to continue their mission.

The voyage, backed by the coalition, includes civil society members from Europe, the Maghreb, and beyond. Supporters include Greta Thunberg, who was detained and deported by "Israel" in June after joining a Gaza-bound mission. The incident highlighted both the risks and the activists’ resolve to challenge the blockade.

Among the vessels are ships named after Shireen Abu Akleh and Fatima Hassouna, symbolizing the mission’s aim to honor Palestinian martyrs and document "Israeli" violations.

This is the largest maritime effort of its kind, with ships departing from Spain and Italy before regrouping in Tunisia. Organizers say the mission reflects growing global resolve to defy “Israel’s” blockade and support Palestinians facing genocide and siege.

Analysts warn "Israel" may try to block the flotilla, risking international backlash. Organizers say the mission has already succeeded in amplifying global outrage and building cross-border solidarity.