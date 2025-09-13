Bolsonaro Verdict Sparks Celebrations Across Brazil

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of Brazilians poured into the streets of Brasilia and other cities on Thursday to celebrate Jair Bolsonaro’s historic conviction for plotting a coup to stay in power after losing the 2022 election.

Brazil’s former far-right president was sentenced to 27 years for leading a plot to destroy democracy. Latin American leaders praised the ruling as a victory for democracy, with Chile’s Boric calling it proof of a failed coup attempt.

Anthropologist Beatriz Matos, whose husband, Indigenous rights defender Bruno Pereira, was murdered during Bolsonaro’s presidency, told The Guardian the verdict brought “relief, happiness, and fire in my eyes.”

Indigenous leader Beto Marubo called the ruling “a breath of justice” after years of threats under Bolsonaro. A “Victory of Democracy” parade is set for Friday in Rio.

Celebrations were met with outrage from Bolsonaro’s supporters. Trump called the ruling a “political execution” and announced tariffs, sanctions, and visa bans against Brazil’s Supreme Court judges.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau accused Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who led the trial, of “laying waste to the rule of law,” while Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the proceedings a “witch-hunt.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman and the ex-president’s son, urged Washington to issue a “firm response.” Brazil’s foreign ministry dismissed the threats, insisting that its democracy “will not be intimidated.”

At 70, Bolsonaro became Brazil’s first ex-president convicted for attacking democracy. A five-judge panel sentenced him unanimously, though one justice dissented, leaving room for appeal ahead of the 2026 election.

Justice Carmen Lucia said the case tied together Brazil’s past, present, and future, citing its coup-filled history. Four justices found Bolsonaro guilty of charges including coup plotting, damaging public property, and attacking democracy.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain long sympathetic to Brazil’s 1964–85 military regime, is currently under house arrest. His lawyers denounced the sentence as “absurdly excessive” and vowed to appeal.

