Genocide in Gaza Continues: Entire Families Wiped out in ‘Israeli’ Strikes

access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has launched more strikes on the Gaza Strip, in defiance of international condemnations, leaving dozens of Palestinians martyred.

At least 42 people have been reportedly martyred by "Israeli" attacks so far on Friday.
According to the report, 33 of the martyrs were targeted in Gaza City or other areas of northern Gaza.

An ambulance source said one of them was martyred in an apartment targeted in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

This comes as "Israel" is pushing forward with a plan to occupy the Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, the largest city in the territory.

Fourteen of the martyrs – all members of the same family – were claimed in a single attack in the at-Twam area near Gaza City. 

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] warned that Gazans are “trapped with nowhere safe to go”.

“Families continue to face extreme conditions and rising food insecurity,” it said in a post on social media platform X on Friday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “before it's too late”.

