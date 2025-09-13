Velayati: Hosting Zionist Rabbis in Azerbaijan Is Futile

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, strongly condemned the Republic of Azerbaijan’s decision to host the first European Rabbinical Conference in November, calling it an anti-Islamic and illogical move that will ultimately fail.

In a commentary, Velayati said news of the gathering of Zionist rabbis in a Muslim Shiite country was “deeply astonishing and regrettable,” expressing hope that the report would prove untrue.

He stressed that this was the first time Baku had crossed such a red line, describing it as an act against Islam and the global dignity of Shiism.

“The people of Azerbaijan, who embraced Islam nearly 1,200 years ago and have made countless sacrifices in its path, will certainly be dissatisfied with this decision,” Velayati said.

He warned that the conference appears aimed at expanding the so-called Abraham Accords and dragging Azerbaijan Republic and other Muslim countries in Central Asia into it.

Recalling the proud history of the Caucasus region, Velayati said its people have for centuries been faithful followers of the Ahl al-Bayt [PBUT] and have resisted the domination of infidels.

“So, the question is why the government of Azerbaijan takes such actions—strengthening ties with the usurping Zionist entity precisely at a time when it is committing unprecedented crimes and atrocities against Islam, humanity, and especially the people of Gaza,” he asked.

He further criticized reports that Baku has facilitated "Israeli’s" aggression by refueling its aircraft for attacks on other countries.

Velayati underlined that the courageous people of Azerbaijan, Arran, and the Caucasus will inevitably oppose this anti-Islamic move, which contradicts their devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt [PBUT] and their Shiite identity.

“This illogical and inhumane step will ultimately harm Azerbaijan itself and will lead nowhere,” he concluded.