NY Police Officers Received Training in ’Israeli’ Occupied Territories Amid Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

More than a dozen New York police officers are on a training trip to the "Israeli"-occupied territories, even as "Israel" continues its war on Gaza, according to reports.

Thirteen officers are undergoing what is described as “counterterrorism training to protect Jewish communities” and lectures on “anti-Semitism.” Critics say such programs weaponize the term to shield "Israel" from accountability.

"Israel’s" Ministry for Diaspora Affairs has run the training for US law enforcement for six years, branding it the “Birthright for American police chiefs.” This is the second course since October 2023, when "Israel" began its Gaza offensive.

Rights groups note that US police have been trained by "Israeli" security forces for over two decades in tactics ranging from crowd control to surveillance.

Some trips are privately funded, but much of the program relies on taxpayer money.

Activists warn the exchanges fuel police brutality in the US, pointing to a 2012 event in Chicago where more than 100 Minneapolis officers were trained by "Israeli" forces in restraint techniques later linked to excessive force.