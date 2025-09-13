12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in South Waziristan Ambush

By Staff, Agencies

At least 12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed on Saturday when militants ambushed a convoy in South Waziristan’s mountainous Badar area, near the Afghan border, officials said.

The troops came under heavy fire while traveling in vehicles. The military reported that 13 militants were also killed in the ensuing clash “after an intense exchange of fire.” At least four people were injured.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters seized weapons and drones from the soldiers.

Residents said helicopters were deployed to evacuate casualties and hunt for attackers for several hours after the assault.

Military convoys in the tribal belt are typically escorted under strict curfews and route security sweeps, but militants have continued to stage ambushes. Security forces said the search for those responsible is ongoing.

The Pakistani Taliban, inspired by the Afghan Taliban, has escalated attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

Islamabad alleges the group is being sheltered by the Taliban administration with support from India, accusations both Kabul and New Delhi deny.