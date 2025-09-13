Please Wait...

Mawled Nabawi 2025

 

Iranian FM Highlights Strong Ties with Tunisia, Calls for Expanded Cooperation

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Iran-Tunisia relations as a “shining example” of Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties across the Islamic world based on shared interests and respect for national sovereignty.

Araghchi made the remarks in a note titled “Unbreakable Ties; Towards a Common Future for Iran and Tunisia”, following his visit to Tunisia, where he met President Kais Saied and Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti to discuss bilateral issues.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized Tunisia’s “high and special position” in Tehran’s foreign policy, citing deep historical, cultural, and religious ties, as well as aligned stances on international matters such as opposition to foreign interference, support for the Palestinian cause, and rejection of normalization with "Israel."

Araghchi highlighted the historic visit of President Saied to Iran in May 2024, which he said opened a “new chapter of comprehensive cooperation.

He also praised Tunisia’s support during "Israel’s" aggression against Iran in June, calling it a demonstration of “unbreakable solidarity.

On economic cooperation, Araghchi stressed the potential for a “long leap” in trade, pointing to steps such as visa cancellations, direct flights, and renewed sessions of the Joint Economic Commission.

He also called for strengthened cultural and artistic exchanges in cinema, music, handicrafts, and sports to enhance people-to-people ties.

