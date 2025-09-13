Universities Cut Ties with ’Israeli’ Academia over War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A growing number of universities and scholarly associations around the world are cutting ties with "Israeli" academia, citing complicity in the government’s war on Gaza, according to The Guardian.

Institutions in Brazil, Norway, Belgium, and Spain have already suspended collaborations, while Trinity College Dublin and the University of Amsterdam have recently followed suit.

The European Association of Social Anthropologists also announced it will not work with "Israeli" academic institutions and urged its members to do the same.

Advocates of the academic boycott argue that "Israeli" universities maintain close ties with the state and military.

Stephanie Adam of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of "Israel" told The Guardian that "Israeli" academia is complicit in “decades-long military occupation, settler colonial apartheid and now genocide,” adding that universities worldwide have a moral obligation to act.

"Israeli" historian Ilan Pappé echoed this view. While speaking with The Guardian, he stressed that most "Israeli" academics do not oppose government policies or refuse military service.

He argued that universities directly provide training and support to agencies involved in oppressing Palestinians.