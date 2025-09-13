Russia Claims Heavy Ukrainian Losses, Says Kyiv Avoiding Peace Efforts

By Staff, Agencies

Russian battlegroups’ spokesmen reported that Ukrainian forces lost around 1,465 troops across all areas of the special military operation in the past 24 hours.

Reports from battlegroups East, North, West, Dnepr, Center, and South on Saturday also described in detail the enemy’s losses of hardware and equipment.

Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022 to liberate, demilitarize, and denazify the Russian-speaking regions.

Moscow seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and opposes the use of Ukraine by the West to pressure Russia.

Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing but face repeated setbacks. In early 2025, three rounds of talks in Istanbul produced agreements on prisoner and body exchanges.

Still, major disputes remain. On Friday, the Kremlin announced that peace talks were suspended, saying the European countries are blocking progress in the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the discussions have not produced a breakthrough.

Throughout the war, the US and European nations have backed Ukraine with weapons, financial aid, and sanctions against Russia.

Russian UN Envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Saturday that Ukraine’s leaders are using the conflict to hold power and maintain Western support.

According to Nebenzya, Ukrainian authorities have avoided serious peace efforts, instead focusing on extending the fighting.

“Whenever a real opportunity for a peaceful settlement appeared, including efforts by international leaders willing to address the crisis’s root causes, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky immediately abandoned previously announced peace initiatives,” he said.

“This demonstrates that the Kiev authorities have no real intention of peace. Their actions are aimed solely at sustaining the conflict, remaining in power, and securing continued support from Western backers,” Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

He noted that as Zelensky’s popularity falls and public confidence declines, military action has become a key “tool of political survival” for the Ukrainian government.