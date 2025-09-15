Yemeni Drones Hit “Israeli” Targets in Al-Naqab, ’Ramon’ Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] launched four one-way attack drones at "Israeli" targets in southern occupied Palestine on Sunday, the spokesperson for the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced.

In a statement, Saree said that the YAF's Unmanned Air Force launched three one-way attack drones at the "Ramon" Airport and a fourth drone at an "Israeli" military site in the Al-Naqab desert.

The Yemeni general stressed that the top-tier operation achieved the intended objectives.

He explained that the operation was executed in response to the continued "Israeli" genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the "Israeli" aggression against Yemen.

Underscoring Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with Palestine since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Saree affirmed that "Israeli" crimes against the Yemeni people will not break their determination and steadfastness.

"Yemen is fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty and will bravely defend its faith-based, jihadist stance of solidarity with our Palestinian people and support for their proud resistance," Saree stated.

"All attempts to undermine this position will fail, just as previous attempts have failed," the Yemeni military spokesperson underlined.