Trump Pressures EU with Russia Sanctions Ultimatum

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will only escalate sanctions against Moscow if EU and NATO countries match US measures and halt their purchases of Russian crude oil.

Speaking to reporters while returning to the White House on Sunday, Trump said NATO and EU members must “get together” and “toughen up” before the US can be expected to go “full bore” on Russia.

“Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil – and the sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough,” Trump said.

“I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing. Well, I’m ready to move ahead, but they have to do it.”

Recently, Trump urged NATO to halt Russian oil imports and pushed the EU to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India.

This follows his 50% tariff on Indian goods last month, as New Delhi maintains Russian oil imports, citing energy security and economic sovereignty.

The EU is drafting its 19th sanctions package, possibly targeting Russian oil and banks, but Hungary and Slovakia oppose immediate cuts due to reliance on the Druzhba pipeline.

“Right now they’re talking and they’re not doing,” Trump added.

Russia has maintained that it wants a long-term and sustainable peace in the Ukraine conflict, and has accused Kiev and backers of working to undermine the peace process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned Western nations against trying to “punish” China and India or adopting a “colonial” tone toward them.

“Talking to such partners in such a tone of voice is unacceptable,” he said during a visit to Beijing earlier this month.