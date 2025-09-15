New York Governor Hochul Backs Zohran Mamdani for Mayor

By Staff, Agencies

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced her endorsement of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City on Sunday, describing him as the leader best suited to confront President Donald Trump and make the city more affordable for its residents.

“New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers,” Hochul declared on X, the US social media platform, adding that Mamdani was that candidate.

In an opinion piece published in The New York Times, Hochul explained her decision, noting that while she has not always agreed with Mamdani, she needed assurance that the city’s next mayor would not “surrender one inch to Donald Trump” in light of what she described as “abhorrent and destructive policies coming out of Washington every day”.

The Democratic governor said she believes Mamdani embodies the courage, urgency, and optimism required to guide New York City through its challenges.

“Zohran Mamdani and I will both be fearless in confronting the president’s extreme agenda — with urgency, conviction and the defiance that defines New York. And we must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be. Anyone who accepts his tainted influence, or benefits from it, is compromised from the start,” she wrote.

Expressing confidence in the city’s future, Hochul said she looks forward to working alongside Mamdani to ensure that “New York’s best days are still ahead”.