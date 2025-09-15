UK: ‘Israelis’ Not Welcome in Prestigious Military College

By Staff, Agencies

The British government has announced that, starting next year, “Israelis” will no longer be admitted to the Royal College of Defense Studies [RCDS], marking the first exclusion of “Israelis” since the institution was founded in 1927.

Previously, restrictions applied only to officers of the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] , but the new policy will apply to all “Israeli” applicants, civilian or military.

The decision comes amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza, according to reporting by The Telegraph, and represents a notable shift in British- “Israeli” military cooperation.

Amir Baram, Director General of the “Israeli” War Ministry, criticized the move in strong terms, calling it a “deeply shameful and discriminatory” decision and “a betrayal of an ally in time of war.”

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense emphasized that the college welcomes participants from many nations, provided they respect international humanitarian law.

The spokesperson criticized “Israel’s” ongoing aggression on Gaza, calling instead for a diplomatic resolution that includes a ceasefire, the release of captives, and expanded humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The RCDS exclusion reflects a growing strain in UK- “Israel” relations, already tense due to debates over recognition of a Palestinian state and responses to the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.