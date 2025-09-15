Nepal’s Gen Z Turn to Offline Apps as Social Media Ban Sparks Protests

By Staff, Agencies

In Nepal, a government ban on major social media platforms has ignited protests led by Gen Z activists, who turned to unconventional digital tools to stay connected.

With Facebook, Instagram and YouTube blocked, young demonstrators quickly adapted, relying on Discord for debate and a Bluetooth-based app called Bitchat to coordinate protests.

Bitchat, developed by Jack Dorsey, became the unlikely backbone of the movement. The app requires no mobile data, SIM card or servers. Instead, it uses Bluetooth to transmit messages up to 300 meters, hopping between devices until they reach the intended recipient.

In the days leading up to demonstrations in Kathmandu, downloads of Bitchat surged from just 3,000 to nearly 49,000, according to reports. Encrypted messaging helped protesters communicate privately while marching through the streets, even as the internet was shut down.

Discord also emerged as a political forum. Traditionally popular among gamers, the platform suddenly attracted more than 145,000 Nepali users. There, young activists debated political futures, organized vote and even floated candidates.

Amid escalating unrest, KP Sharma Oli resigned, and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim Prime Minister.

Protesters also relied on VPNs, mesh networks, and viral hashtags such as #NepoKids to maintain momentum.

The protests came at a heavy cost—at least 19 people were killed—but also demonstrated a new model of resistance where technology, both online and offline, enabled a generation to outmaneuver digital crackdowns in real time.