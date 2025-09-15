OIC Draft Warns: ‘Israeli’ Attack on Qatar Threatens Normalization

By Staff, Agencies

An updated draft resolution from the Arab-Islamic summit warned that "Israel’s" recent attack in Qatar and its broader policies threaten efforts to normalize ties with Arab nations.

According to the text, seen by Reuters, the summit “reaffirm[s] that the brutal 'Israeli' attack on Qatar and the continuation of 'Israel's' hostile acts, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies, threatens prospects of peace and coexistence in the region.”

The document adds that these actions jeopardize “everything that has been achieved on the path of normalizing ties with 'Israel', including current agreements and future ones.”

Arab and Islamic foreign ministers on Sunday declared that Qatar’s security is “an integral part of Arab and Islamic national security,” during a closed-door meeting in Doha ahead of an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit set for Monday to address the "Israeli" assault on Qatar.

According to participants, the ministers stressed that the "Israeli" strike on Doha represented a breach of international law and a dangerous escalation threatening Arab, regional, and international stability.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, said the summit reflects broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with Doha and underscores the firm rejection of what he described as state terrorism practiced by the "Israeli" entity.

He added that Monday’s emergency summit would discuss a draft statement on the "Israeli" aggression, prepared during Sunday’s ministerial session.

Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Arab League Secretary-General, said the extraordinary summit in Doha carries a message of full solidarity with Qatar in the face of what he called the “cowardly and brutal attack” launched by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] last week.

Diplomats noted that the ministerial meeting also reviewed the summit’s final statement, which will be presented to heads of state during the main session. A press conference is scheduled for Monday after the summit concludes to announce the closing communiqué.

Qatar announced last Thursday that it would host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the "Israeli" targeting of residential sites used by Hamas leaders in Doha, an attack condemned by numerous Arab and international organizations.

The "Israeli" Channel 13 described the situation facing "Israel" as a “political tsunami,” saying the entity’s isolation has deepened following its failed attack in Qatar.

According to the broadcaster, countries that once considered themselves close to “Israel”, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, are moving closer to Iran and no longer view the "Israeli" occupation as a reliable ally.

The report added that a “diplomatic quagmire” is unfolding, noting that the impact of "Israel’s" growing isolation at the United Nations has yet to be fully addressed.