UNRWA: Gaza Turned into ‘Wasteland’ By ‘Israeli’ Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has once again expressed serious concern over the dire living conditions in Gaza amid intensified "Israeli" bombardments.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] warned that the territory has been reduced to a "wasteland," which is unfit for human living.

The agency added that "Israel" has launched a large-scale offensive in northern Gaza, particularly Gaza City, where thousands have sought refuge in camps.

UNRWA said "Israel’s" relentless attacks have forced thousands of people into overcrowded shelters and makeshift tents without clean water, sanitation, or safety.

It added that at least ten facilities, including seven schools and two clinics, have been struck in the past four days.

The agency warned that ongoing "Israeli" attacks have left residents of Gaza City terrified and traumatized, while a severe blockade on food aid has intensified hunger, especially among children.

UNRWA called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urgent global action to end the suffering of civilians in the war-ravaged territory.

Meanwhile, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders [MSF] has warned that the forced expulsion of Gaza City residents into overcrowded and under-resourced areas would amount to “a death sentence for one million Palestinians.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the charity warned that an estimated one million, including hundreds of gravely ill patients and newborns, displaced people now occupy just 15 percent of the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Severe water shortages in Gaza had now reached critical levels, it added.

Since May, nearly 2,500 have been martyred near US-run Gaza aid sites, as the overall toll surpasses 64,800 in "Israel’s" genocidal war since October 2023.