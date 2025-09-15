Hamas: ‘Israel’ Fuels Rise of Extremism in The Region

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has sent an urgent memorandum to Arab and Muslim foreign ministers and international organizations about "Israel’s" attempt to assassinate its Gaza ceasefire negotiators in the Qatari capital.

In the memorandum on Sunday, Hamas emphasized that it has exercised maximum flexibility to halt the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza. Still, "Israel" has sabotaged every agreement through assassinations, adding new conditions, and committing massacres.

The group held "Israel" fully responsible for the attack, accusing it of violating Qatar’s sovereignty and sabotaging ceasefire efforts to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Hamas said it has shown "maximum flexibility" to halt the "genocide" against Palestinians. However, "Israel" undermined peace efforts through assassinations, imposing new conditions, and committing massacres, using negotiations as a pretext to prolong violence.

The group also said that "Israel" reneged on a January 17, 2025 agreement, resuming attacks with "massacres, displacement, and starvation" despite Hamas’s compliance.

In parallel, Hamas condemned the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran despite mediation efforts, accusing Netanyahu’s cabinet of genocide and forced displacement in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds, warning this war fuels global extremism.

It further added that "Israel" has used ceasefire negotiations only as a cover to buy time for further crimes.

The movement said it seeks to achieve the Palestinian people’s rights to freedom and independence, and its leaders must not be treated as military targets.

Hamas warned that the far-right "Israeli" occupation entity is opening a dangerous door to extremism and terrorism in the region and the world.

It urged the international community, as well as Arab and Islamic countries, to pressure "Israel" to stop the genocide in Gaza, end its international law violations, and boycott and isolate "Israel" politically and economically.