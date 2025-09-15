Pro-Palestinian Protest Forces Cancellation of Spain’s Vuelta Finale Over “Israeli” Team Participation

By Staff, Agencies

The final stage of Spain’s Vuelta a España cycling race was canceled on Sunday after massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Madrid disrupted the event in response to the participation of the “Israel”-Premier Tech team.

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the overall winner after organizers confirmed the race would not continue.

An estimated 100,000 protesters surged onto the streets, breaking through barriers and blocking the race route, prompting clashes with police who deployed tear gas in attempts to disperse the crowds.

The disruptions are part of a series of protests targeting the “Israeli”-owned team, led by Canadian-“Israeli” property developer Sylvan Adams, over the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Adams, a senior figure in the World Jewish Congress, has promoted “Israel’s” international image.

Earlier stages of the race were also affected: Stage 11 in Bilbao was neutralized due to a blockade, and Stage 16 in Galicia was shortened after hundreds confronted police along the course. Despite the deployment of over 1,000 officers for the Madrid finale, organizers determined the race could not safely continue.

Spanish Sports Minister Pilar Alegría criticized “Israeli” teams’ participation in global competitions, likening it to restrictions placed on Russian teams after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. She argued that allowing such participation reflects a “double standard”.

The Spanish government has recently recalled its ambassador from “Tel Aviv” and barred two far-right “Israeli” ministers from entering the country. Spain also officially recognized a Palestinian state last year.

At a Socialist Party rally in Malaga, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised the demonstrations, saying, “Our respect and recognition [is] for the athletes and our admiration for the Spanish people who are mobilizing for just causes like Palestine. Spain today shines as an example and as a source of pride, an example to an international community where it sees Spain taking a step forward in the defense of human rights”.