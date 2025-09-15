Iran Warns IAEA Agreement Could Collapse if US or “Israeli” Hostilities Resume

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] warned that the recently signed agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] will be nullified if hostile actions against Iran or its nuclear facilities recur.

In a statement, the SNSC confirmed that the arrangements signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi were reviewed and approved by its Nuclear Committee, which is composed of senior officials from relevant institutions.

The Council emphasized that the signed document aligns precisely with what had been ratified internally and that the Nuclear Committee has full authority to act on behalf of the SNSC in such matters.

Addressing past attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities attributed to the US and the “Israeli” entity, the SNSC outlined two key conditions for cooperation.

First, Iran will submit reports to the IAEA only once the necessary security and safety conditions are guaranteed, and following approval by the SNSC.

Second, operational mechanisms for cooperation must be mutually agreed upon, with any implementation subject to SNSC confirmation.

The statement stressed that any renewed hostile action—including efforts to revive previously canceled UN Security Council resolutions—would result in the suspension of the newly agreed arrangements.